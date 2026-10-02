Blazers Hosting 'Fan Fest' Ahead of Preseason Opener

The NBA preseason is less than a week away, but Portland Trail Blazers fans have an opportunity to peep the team before then.

This Sunday, Oct. 4, at 4 p.m. at the Moda Center, the Blazers are tipping off the 2026-27 season with Portland’s annual Fan Fest. Fans are encouraged to attend the free, family-friendly event for the first chance to see this season’s Blazers, as they host an open scrimmage ahead of the upcoming campaign. Don’t miss the chance to see Damian Lillard’s return to the court in the Moda Center, along with Ja Morant’s first taste of playing in front of the Rip City faithful as a member of the team.

“I want the Portland Trail Blazers fans to understand that we got a lot of high energy just coming into the season,” Scoot Henderson said when asked about Fan Fest. “I know that's (an) easy thing to do coming into the season, but I feel like that this is something that we can kind of sustain throughout the ups and downs. Rip City is one of the most loyal fan bases out there, and it's all gonna pay off.”

Fans need to register in advance for their free ticket. Doors open at 3 p.m., with the scrimmage beginning at 4 p.m. Free parking is available in the Rose Quarter Garden Garage. With open seating in the Moda Center, fans should arrive early to secure the best seats for the afternoon. Due to the planned I-5 Southbound closure, fans can expect traffic disruptions when traveling to and from the Rose Quarter and should plan accordingly to ensure a smooth experience.

Besides the scheduled shootaround and scrimmage, fans should expect entertainment from the BlazerDancers, stunt team, Blaze the Trail Cat and Douglas Fur. Get there early for a chance at a free gift courtesy of Toyota.

Festivities pour onto the concourse as well. The Rip City Remix will make an appearance, joining in with exclusive giveaway items and information for the upcoming 2026-27 G League season. Certain concessions will be available. The team shop Rip City Clothing will be open for fans to pick up the latest gear for the new year.

The Blazers open preseason on Wednesday, Oct. 7, against the Warriors at home. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The London Lions from Great Britain’s Super League Basketball visit on Monday, Oct. 12, for a 1 p.m. preseason showdown. Portland closes the preseason on Oct. 13 and Oct. 16, respectively, hitting the road to face the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off for both games is set for 7 p.m.