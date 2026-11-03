How the Blazers Team-First Culture Is Fueling Their 5-1 Start

After a poor first quarter in Denver, the Portland Trail Blazers looked completely gassed as they headed to the bench.

A slow start in the high altitude of Colorado saw the Blazers score a season-low 19 points in the opening quarter and trail the Nuggets by 12 after the first frame.

“It seemed like we couldn’t make a shot,” Damian Lillard said postgame. “We had balls rattling in and out...and we fouled a lot.”

Portland shot just 35 percent in the first quarter, but as Lillard noted, it was the fouls on the defensive end that contributed to the double-digit deficit.

Denver scored 10 of its 21 first-half free throws in the opening quarter, putting Portland behind on the scoreboard and several Blazers in foul trouble.

Yet one consistent theme surrounding this season’s team is that if the opposition doesn’t put the Blazers away when it has the chance, Portland will always find a way to win the game.

“We knew we’d be able to get ourselves back in the game if we stay physical and continue to play good offense,” Lillard added. “I think over time that paid off for us.”

And paid off it did.

Led by monster performances from Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan, along with a throwback version of Jrue Holiday—reminiscent of the one who helped lead the New Orleans Pelicans to sweep his current employer in the 2018 playoffs—Portland went on multiple second-half runs to secure an eight-point victory in Denver, 118-110.

A performance that perfectly coincides with the Blazers’ ethos: selflessness and a team-first effort can overcome just about any obstacle.

Unselfish and Resilient Play.

Center Donovan Clingan high fives guard Ja Morant and guard Damian Lillard during the first half against the Grizzlies . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you had a nickel for every time the Portland Trail Blazers trailed by double digits and came back to win this season, you’d have 15 cents.

They trailed by 14 points against the Nuggets, 11 points against the Lakers, and 12 points against the Kings.

They went on to win all three by a combined margin of 23 points.

Not a huge sample size, but considering three of Portland’s five wins have come under those circumstances, it’s a mighty impressive trend.

Much of that can be attributed to just how much this team trusts one another when things get tough. It hasn’t mattered who has the most career accolades or makes the most money. It’s all about a team-first approach to winning.

Against Denver, it was Clingan who had to step up against the talented Nikola Jokic. The UConn product answered the bell, finishing with 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks.

Yet after his standout performance and his first double-double of the season, the big man could only applaud the play of his teammates.

“You can just see when there’s guys on the floor that have wide-open shots, and are just making that one more [pass],” Clingan said. “Guys are stepping up for others on defense. Everyone has each other’s back. It’s just so unselfish.”

It can be anyone's game on any given night.

Avdija took over to spark the comeback against Sacramento. Lillard hit the dagger to beat the Lakers in Hollywood. Even two-way guard Chris Youngblood was called upon to play meaningful minutes during the second-half surge against Denver.

Every player on the roster has found a way to make an impact and contribute to winning this season.

This team has undoubtedly made sacrifices to get to operate at this level. Toumani Camara is the only Portland starter whose scoring average has increased so far this year compared to their previous season.

A drop in individual statistics is something a player will naturally notice. But it's difficult to complain about when your team is sitting at 5-1 and in the upper end of the standings.

“You don't always have to like it,” Lillard said. The guard is averaging a career-low 19.3 points per game so far this season.

“But I think you just have to understand that, ‘Does this help the team? Does it work out for the team?’ Then you just go from there.”

In an ideal world, Portland won't continue putting itself in double-digit deficits as consistently as it has through the opening weeks. But the unity and strength this squad has shown early on point to a genuine culture change.

The Blazers will look to carry that unselfish spirit into Phoenix, where they can extend their unbeaten road record to 5-0.