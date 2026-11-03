Blazers Overcome Lackluster First Half, Topple Nuggets
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The Portland Trail Blazers outscored the Denver Nuggets by 16 points in the second half to claw from behind and win 118-110. Portland snapped an 18-game regular season losing streak against the Nuggets in Denver.
"I think we just caught a rhythm," Jrue Holiday told Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam postgame. "It's no excuse but the altitude here is real, so I think coming out we just didn't really have legs. Came out a little slow, but got back to form."
Deni Avdija led Portland with 28 points, three rebounds and five assists, shooting 10-for-22 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line. Damian Lillard struggled from 3-point range, but went 5-for-11 from the field and made 9 of his 10 free throws to finish with 20 points, adding six rebounds and six assists.
Jrue Holiday produced a massive performance off the bench, flirting with triple-double, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, going 7-for-11 overall and 3-for-4 from the arc. Donovan Clingan recorded his first double-double of the season, posting 17 points and 18 rebounds.
Jamal Murray led Denver with a game-high 35 points, shooting 10-for-19 and 4-for-9 from three, sinking all 11 of his free throws. Nikola Jokic added 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, finishing 10-for-22 from the field.
The Blazers trailed most of the night. Avdija knocked down a 3-pointer in the third quarter to tie the game for the first since the opening tip. Portland took its first lead less than a minute later via a Holiday score in the paint with around three and a half minutes remaining in the period.
Shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 2-for-10 from 3-point range in the first quarter, Portland recovered nicely in the second quarter. The Blazers nailed 12 of their 23 total shots (52.2 percent), 6 of 13 shots (46.2 percent) from beyond the arc and went 9-for-10 at the free throw line in the second period.
The Nuggets free throw advantage dwindled in the second half. After shooting 21-for-26 at the charity stripe through two quarters, Denver only shot (and made) eight free throws in the second half.
Portland moves to 5-1 on the season. The Nuggets fall to 3-3.
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Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.Follow _esquivel01