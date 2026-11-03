Blazers Overcome Lackluster First Half, Topple Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers outscored the Denver Nuggets by 16 points in the second half to claw from behind and win 118-110. Portland snapped an 18-game regular season losing streak against the Nuggets in Denver.

"I think we just caught a rhythm," Jrue Holiday told Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam postgame. "It's no excuse but the altitude here is real, so I think coming out we just didn't really have legs. Came out a little slow, but got back to form."

Deni Avdija led Portland with 28 points, three rebounds and five assists, shooting 10-for-22 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free throw line. Damian Lillard struggled from 3-point range, but went 5-for-11 from the field and made 9 of his 10 free throws to finish with 20 points, adding six rebounds and six assists.

Jrue Holiday produced a massive performance off the bench, flirting with triple-double, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, going 7-for-11 overall and 3-for-4 from the arc. Donovan Clingan recorded his first double-double of the season, posting 17 points and 18 rebounds.

Jamal Murray led Denver with a game-high 35 points, shooting 10-for-19 and 4-for-9 from three, sinking all 11 of his free throws. Nikola Jokic added 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, finishing 10-for-22 from the field.

The Blazers trailed most of the night. Avdija knocked down a 3-pointer in the third quarter to tie the game for the first since the opening tip. Portland took its first lead less than a minute later via a Holiday score in the paint with around three and a half minutes remaining in the period.

Shooting 34.8 percent from the field and 2-for-10 from 3-point range in the first quarter, Portland recovered nicely in the second quarter. The Blazers nailed 12 of their 23 total shots (52.2 percent), 6 of 13 shots (46.2 percent) from beyond the arc and went 9-for-10 at the free throw line in the second period.

The Nuggets free throw advantage dwindled in the second half. After shooting 21-for-26 at the charity stripe through two quarters, Denver only shot (and made) eight free throws in the second half.

Portland moves to 5-1 on the season. The Nuggets fall to 3-3.

This is a developing story. Return to this page for live updates and ongoing coverage from the Portland Trail Blazers On SI.