Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday Floated as Blazers Trade Pieces for Dubs' 12 PPG Scorer

The Portland Trail Blazers were one of three teams linked to a trade deadline rumor involving Jonathan Kuminga, who the Golden State Warriors have been trying to deal away since the summer but haven't found the right trade partner.

Per Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, "League sources told Yahoo Sports at least three other teams have been linked to Kuminga: the Blazers, Pelicans and Wizards."

As O'Connor also noted, Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday, the latter of whom was just acquired last June, are the primary targets that can be used to land Kuminga.

"Hypothetically, Portland has Jerami Grant or Jrue Holiday to realistically offer in a trade. The Warriors are already small enough as is because Kerr has leaned heavily into three-guard and four-guard lineups, so Holiday should probably be avoided by general manager Mike Dunleavy. But Grant makes sense. At age 31, Grant is the odd man out for a young Portland team, but he can still offer versatile defense, reliable 3-point shooting and some shot creation," O'Connor wrote.

Truth be told, trading for Kuminga would be a massive addition, without much of a subtraction. Portland is winning without Grant, who's been out since December 18. Kris Murray is stepping into his role nicely, though he's taken a backseat to Toumani Camara. Deni Avdija, and Shaedon Sharpe have picked up the scoring slack. Meanwhile, Holiday has been out since early November. That's opened up the opportunity for Caleb Love to break out on the second unit as Sharpe has ascended in extended minutes.

Kuminga could slide ahead of Murray on the depth chart, where Grant may have been, fairly cleanly. He hasn't been efficient, but he can do the gritty work in the Blazers' lineup. Obviously, the fit would be cleaner if Grant, and not Holiday, were included in the deal.

Do Blazers Want Jonathan Kuminga Long-Term?

Kuminga as a rental for a team that's likely going to need to win at least one Play-In game to qualify for the playoffs wouldn't make much sense. If Portland is trading for Kuminga, it's likely because they want to keep him long term.

Is Kuminga worth keeping long-term? That much is unclear. His situation with the Warriors certainly raises red flags. His talent has been evident in spurts, though, and a new situation could be what he needs to thrive.

This is a rumor worth monitoring heading into the February 5 trade deadline.