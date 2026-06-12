Blazers Linked to Former NBA Champion in Latest Trade Rumor

The Portland Trail Blazers have been linked to both star forwards and bucket-getting specialists over the last few weeks.

Among those is Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr., who averaged 24.2 points per game this past season. Porter’s injury concerns and defensive shortcomings have been documented through history, but the seven-year NBA star does check a bevy of boxes, if the Blazers were truly considering him as a trade boost.

The Case for Porter Jr.'s Potential Trade to Portland

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

At 27-years-old, Porter fits the Blazers’ timeline perfectly; he’s in enough of his prime to help move the “win-now” needle for a team hoping to maximize Damian Lillard’s return.

As supporters of the Blazers can attest from 2021’s postseason, Porter Jr. also comes equipped with a level of offensive firepower that few forwards across the NBA can rival.

Free of the confines that came with being Denver’s “third banana,” the smooth-shooting wingman recorded career-bests in scoring (24.2), assists (3.0), and “stocks” — steals plus rebounds — (1.4) without sacrificing much efficiency. As a career 39.8 percent shooter from 3-point range, he's also the answer to a glaring problem there.

In the long-term, Porter’s numbers also explain the story of a player who is continually evolving. The percentage of shots that were assisted were almost at career-low rates for Porter, this after being regarded as more of a catch-and-shoot performer at previous stops.

Already proven to be the ultimate spot-up complement for superstars who command gravity, Porter Jr. could easily slot into a one-through-four role on the Blazers’ scoring totem pole. And, it never hurts to add a former NBA champion to the fold.

The Case Against Porter Jr.'s Trade to Portland

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Put simply: there are safer options, especially for a franchise that is as synonymous with injuries as essentially any across the NBA’s history.

Porter Jr.’s actual “missed games” count might be slightly overrated; before this season, he played in 81 and 77 games in 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively, and this season, he played in 52 games before being ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring strain.

To be fair to Porter Jr., there was no legitimate reason for him to rush back, especially given that the Nets were just 17-48 at the time of his last game. But, this doesn't help with the aforementioned defensive concerns, either.

But, it’s certainly something to be mindful of, especially given Porter Jr.’s comments about being unsure about his long-term NBA future. There’s also the matter of him being a UFA (unrestricted free agent) after 2027-28. Meaning, it could be similar to a Giannis Antetokounmpo 2.0, where Portland hypothetically gives up faraway assets without knowing how long their perceived return will even last.

And thus, there are safer options on the table. But, if Portland finds itself behind the “eight ball” in sweepstakes for bigger stars — think Antetokounmpo, Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, etc — it could certainly do a whole lot worse than a dynamite scorer in the heart of his prime. Only time will tell.