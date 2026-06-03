Blazers Are Big Losers in Josh Hart Trade as Knicks Reach Finals

The Portland Trail Blazers may not be playing in the NBA Finals this summer, but they will have a say in the New York Knicks' path to basketball's biggest stage.

On Feb. 8, 2023, the Blazers traded Josh Hart to the Knicks for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacano, Svi Mykhailuk, and the number 23 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft (which turned into Kris Murray). While Murray is still on the Blazers' roster and has a chance to further develop, it's safe to say that the Knicks have been the winners of this trade.

Knicks Should Thank Blazers For Josh Hart Trade

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Since the Blazers and Knicks made their trade back in 2023, the Knicks have been to the playoffs every year. Hart has appeared in 56 playoff games with the Knicks, making 46 starts, including all 14 of this year's contests he has been in. He has been in and out of the starting lineup throughout his time with the Knicks, but this season he has been incredibly crucial on both ends of the floor.

Hart is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks, with only Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson grabbing more boards than he does.

It's clear Hart plays a big role for the Knicks, who are in the finals for the first time since 1999. Before arriving in New York, Hart had some challenges finding his groove in the NBA.

He was often used as bait in big trades, including one back in 2019 for Anthony Davis, which sent him to the New Orleans Pelicans. In 2022, Hart found himself on the other side of another blockbuster deal when the Blazers sent CJ McCollum to the Pelicans.

Now that he has been with the Knicks across four seasons, he has found the longest stint of his NBA career, and it's possible that he may end up retiring with the franchise.

Hart always had the tools and abilities to be a strong rotation player in the league. He showcased that while he was with Portland for 64 games. The timelines didn't align perfectly while he was with the team, but it sent him on the path he was meant to be on.

Perhaps the Blazers would be better had they not made this trade involving Hart. Portland was looking for a rebuild while New York was looking to build a winner. That's how the cookie crumbles in the NBA sometimes.