3 Takeaways From Blazers Win vs. Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers are heading home smiling after a 135-119 victory against the Utah Jazz inside the Delta Center.

The Blazers kept pace with the Jazz in the first half, but things began to break open once the two teams got back from the locker room after halftime. Portland outscored Utah 40-23 in the third quarter, giving them a commanding lead going into the fourth. However, the Jazz gave the Blazers some push back, making it a three-point game with 6:47 to go in the fourth quarter.

The Blazers went on a 24-11 run to end the game, finishing the first half of the season on the right note. Here are some takeaways from the contest.

Sidy Cissoko's Last Dance?

Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko made his 24th start of the season for the team and played in his 50th game on a two-way deal. That is the maximum amount of games Cissoko is allowed to play, and that means he will have to either be released by the team or signed to the active roster as one of the 15 players rather than a two-way contract.

The same predicament is coming for rookie guard Caleb Love, who appeared in his 45th game for the Blazers against the Jazz, scoring 11 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Cissoko is a big contributor for the Blazers, so he will almost certainly be given a contract, but it means someone else on the roster will likely have to be let go.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko looks to pass against Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Donovan Clingan Season Is Upon Us

Clingan notched a career-high seven assists in the win over the Jazz, proving that he can be a hub for the offense moving forward. He also was dominant on the boards with 18 rebounds while scoring 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting.

This is exactly who the Blazers need Clingan to be, and the fact that he is growing in all aspects of the game to make him an all-around center is a positive sign for the Blazers moving forward. The game may have taken place against the rebuilding Jazz, but it doesn't take away from his achievements.

Scoot Henderson Shows Promise — And Growing Pains

Henderson played in just his fourth game of the season, but the fact that he was able to play on both nights of a back-to-back is promising for the former No. 3 overall pick.

Henderson scored 15 points off the bench, proving to be a strong source of offense for the second unit, but his decision-making was poor at times. Henderson committed six turnovers and just four assists. This is something to expect from a young point guard coming off of a long-term injury, but if the Blazers operate with patience around Henderson, they may be able to bring out the best in him.

