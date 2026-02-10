Blazers Have Two Big Decisions Coming Soon

The Portland Trail Blazers have won three straight games to improve to 26-28, with the All-Star break quickly approaching. While things are looking up for this team, they have a pair of roster decisions to make soon that could impact their success.

The Trail Blazers have three players on two-way contracts, and Sidy Cissoko and Caleb Love have made the most of them. However, with a 50-game maximum for two-way players, the Trail Blazers are getting to the point where they will either have to stop playing them or convert them to standard deals.

The problem? The Trail Blazers already have all 15 standard roster spots filled, so if they want to sign Cissoko or Love, they would need to waive someone else.

Sidy Cissoko - 1 game left

Cissoko has appeared in 49 games this season and has just one game left before the Trail Blazers have to decide what to do with him. The 21-year-old French forward is averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 22.1 minutes per game.

While Cissoko's numbers do not jump off the page, his defensive versatility has been valuable to this Portland team, and they should do what they can to keep the young forward around for as long as possible.

He has found a consistent spot in Portland's rotation, even starting 23 games, but if they do not sign him to a standard deal, he will not be able to play in the Trail Blazers' final 27 games of the season, starting in Thursday's matchup with the Utah Jazz.

Caleb Love - 6 games left

Love has been one of the best rookies in the NBA this season, despite going undrafted last summer. Especially with Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson dealing with long-term injuries, Love has come up huge for the Trail Blazers.

This season, Love is averaging 11.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 22.4 minutes per game. However, Love had an incredible 14-game stretch that was off the charts. In that span, Love averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 40.7% from three-point range, helping Portland to a 9-5 record.

With Henderson back in the lineup, the Trail Blazers likely feel that they can survive the rest of the season without Love, but ideally, they could keep him. With six games left on his two-way deal, Love could play for about a week past the All-Star break before the Trail Blazers have to make a decision.

Regardless, the Trail Blazers have to open a roster spot if they want to convert either Love or Cissoko, so if they have to choose between the two of them, they would likely sign the latter to a standard deal.

