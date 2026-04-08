4 Coaches the Trail Blazers Could Hire for Next Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing a massive decision when it comes to their coaching staff for next season.

With a roster full of young talent alongside the returning Damian Lillard, the next coach must balance immediate development with a long-term winning culture.

Here's a look at four possible candidates for the job:

Tiago Splitter

Portland Trail Blazers interim coach Tiago Splitter at press conference. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the incumbent head coach, Splitter has the strongest case after leading the Blazers to a winning record (40-38) during his interim stint.

He has successfully stabilized the locker room and fostered a defensive identity that the players have responded well under. His experience under Gregg Popovich and his European coaching background could be intriguing for the Blazers to keep.

However, his lack of head coaching experience could be what holds the Blazers back from committing to him long-term if there is a better option available.

Taylor Jenkins

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Jenkins is perhaps the most "NBA-ready" candidate available if Portland wants to skip the learning curve of a first-time head coach after spending six seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jenkins has a proben track record. He took a young Grizzlies team and turned them into a defensive juggernaut and a transition-offense machine. Jenkins went 250-214 with the Grizzlies during his tenure, which included three trips to the playoffs. He would have another postseason appearance if the Grizzlies didn't fire him after a 44-29 start last season.

After the University of North Carolina hired Michael Malone, Jenkins is currently a top target for any team looking for a head coach this offseason, which means the Blazers would likely have to win a bidding war.

That being said, the Blazers would be an attractive opportunity for Jenkins or any coach looking for a new job.

Jamahl Mosley

Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley looks on looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Mosley’s candidacy is contingent on whether or not the Orlando Magic keep him after his fifth season on the job. He has taken the Magic from having the No. 1 pick in 2022 to three straight years in the postseason.

However, Mosley has struggled to take the Magic from good to great, which is why he is on the hot seat in Orlando.

Mosley is known as a "player's coach" and prides his teams of hanging its hat on the defensive end of the floor. He always gets a lot out of his players and the Blazers should go all out in giving effort for him on a nightly basis.

The offense may be a bit of a concern given the fact that the Magic have not been in the top 10 since he arrived in Orlando in 2021, but if he was let go, he would be one of the top candidates on the open market.

Chris Quinn

Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn addresses the media before a game. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

If Portland wants to find a long-time lead assistant ready for his own team, Miami Heat associate head coach Chris Quinn is the name at the top of most lists.

Quinn is steeped in "Heat Culture." He played under Spoelstra from 2006-10 when the head coach was an assistant and was part of the team when he became the lead man.

Quinn has been an assistant on Spoelstra's staff since 2014 and was promoted to become the team's associate head coach in 2024. The 42-year-old should be in line for some head coaching positions soon and Portland should look into the idea of interviewing him if they choose to move on from Splitter.

Our Take

Splitter is the odds-on favorite for the job, as he has clearly gotten this Blazers squad forward compared to where it was last year. That being said, with Tom Dundon coming in, he may want to make a splash with his first big decision.

That may include going after someone like Jenkins or Mosley, both of whom are expected to be top candidates on the open market. Their previous head coaching experience does come into play, and it will give the Blazers a chance to possibly grow even more.

Dundon could also go completely out of the box and get Quinn in the fold as he becomes someone who is strictly his choice, setting the tone for his tenure with the team.

A lot of this decision hinges on how well the Blazers perform in the postseason. If they make it out of the Play-In Tournament, it will be hard not to give Splitter an extension. However, a loss could put the Blazers on a path to search for a new coach.