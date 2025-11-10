5 Blazers Guards Ruled Out Ahead of Magic Game
The Portland Trail Blazers' five-game road trip continues on Monday night in Orlando.
Portland is looking to recover from a disappointing 136-131 Saturday Kaseya Center defeat to the Miami Heat with a tilt against Florida's other NBA club, the Orlando Magic.
As was the case over the weekend, the Trail Blazers' backcourt will be significantly shorthanded.
More news: NBA Insider Urges Blazers to Make Key Tiago Splitter Decision
According to the NBA's latest injury report, the Trail Blazers will be missing point guard Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (Achilles tendon rupture), two-time All-Defensive team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle (left thumb ligament tear), and guard Blake Wesley (right foot fracture) all remain on the shelf, among Portland's standard roster signings.
Despite all these known absences, the Trail Blazers elected to keep two-way point guard Javonte Cooke with their G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, for some extra reps.
Sporting a 5-4 season record, Portland has already racked up impressive defeats of the 10-1 Oklahoma City Thunder, the 7-3 Los Angeles Lakers, the 7-3 Denver Nuggets, and the 6-5 Golden State Warriors. They've vanquished the Utah Jazz, too, but so have a lot of people.
More news: Charles Barkley Calls Out Blazers' Chauncey Billups Amid Gambling Scandal
Henderson and Lillard have been out for the entire year thus far. While Henderson is expected to eventually return, Lillard has already ruled himself out until 2026-27. There's no reason for a 35-year-old pro with his mileage to risk an early return.
Orlando, meanwhile, will be missing some key pieces, too.
All-Defensive starting guard Jalen Suggs has been ruled out as he managed a left knee injury. 3-and-D reserve center Moritz Wagner, older brother to starting small forward Franz Wagner, continues to recuperate from the left knee ACL tear that cost him 52 games last season. Two-way players Colin Castleton and Orlando Robinson will be putting in reps with the Osceola Magic, Orlando's NBAGL squad.
The Magic's Disapponiting Start
While Orlando was expected to be a fringe contender in a relatively open Eastern Conference this year, that has not proven to be the case so far. The Magic have stumbled to an uninspiring 4-6 season start and the East's No. 11 seed.
Although Orlando mortgaged a lot of its future to acquire guard Desmond Bane for some added offensive juice, the Magic's offense has been middling. The club's 114.3 offensive rating ranks just 21st in the league.
More Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.