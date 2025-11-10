5 Blazers Guards Ruled Out Ahead of Magic Game

Injuries 11/10



LAL:

Austin Reaves - Questionable

LeBron James - Out

Gabe Vincent - Out



CHA:

Miles Bridges - Questionable

LaMelo Ball - Out

Brandon Miller - Out

Grant Williams - Out

Josh Green - Out



POR:

Damian Lillard - Out

Scoot Henderson - Out

Matisse Thybulle - Out

Blake…