Blazers Announce Surprise Decision on Rookie Yang Hansen
The Portland Trail Blazers have made a surprise decision on highly-touted rookie center Yang Hansen early into his debut season.
Per Portland's public relations department, the 7-foot-1 big man has been sent to practice with the Trail Blazers' G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports that the move is temporary, and Hansen will be back in the saddle with the red-hot Trail Blazers when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.
The No. 16 pick in this past summer's 2025 NBA Draft, Hansen has played sparingly for Portland behind starting center Donovan Clingan.
Interim head coach Tiago Splitter has occasionally opted for center-less small-ball lineups often when Clingan sits, although the return of All-Defensive Team center Robert Williams III to the lineup has pushed Hansen down a rotational peg. In 5.8 minutes per, Hansen is averaging 1.8 points on 22.2 percent shooting from the floor and 0.8 rebounds a night.
Williams, making his season debut in a 109-107 last-second Halloween win over Denver, suited up for 11 minutes. He went 2-of-2 from the field to score four points, grabbed four boards, dished out a dime and blocked one shot. Hansen didn't play a single second.
29-year-old reserve center Duop Reath has now lapped Hansen in the center pecking order. The third-year big man suited up for seven minutes against the Nuggets, and although he contributed no counting stats (he went 0-for-2 from field), he did notch a +4 plus-minus.
Donovan Clingan's Rise
Of course, the real center story for the Trail Blazers this season has been Clingan, promoted to a starting role after Portland bought out center Deandre Ayton from his maximum expiring contract.
The 21-year-old University of Connecticut product has been averaging 10.4 points on 57.1 percent shooting from the floor and 88.9 percent free throw shooting, 9.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 swipes in just 25.9 minutes a night.
Fresh off an All-Rookie debut season in 2024-25, Clingan appears to be ready to level up. He's been a big part of Portland's surprise season start. The Trail Blazers have gone 4-1 without technical head coach Chauncey Billups, who's away from the team dealing with an FBI indictment.
