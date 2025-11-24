On Monday in a New York court hearing, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups pled not guilty after his federal indictment on charges of profiting from rigged mafia poker games.

He has been charged with two counts of conspiracy (money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy), each of which could maximally carry a 20-year sentence, per ESPN.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the U.S. government claims it will go through one terabyte's worth of data in the discovery process.

Billups pleaded not guilty this morning. The next status update in the case —with all 31 defendants—will be March 4. The government said it had 1 terabyte of data to produce in discovery. https://t.co/n8vHEXdVQZ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 24, 2025

Billups was released on a $5 million bond. Shelburne reports that he used his Colorado house as collateral to put up the money. His daughter Sydney, who is currently the Minnesota Timberwolves' manager of Team and Player Services, co-signed the bond.

Billups did have to surrender his passport, but he has permission to visit select states.

31 people were charged last month in the federal investigation. Former longtime NBA player and assistant Damon Jones was also indicted as part of the same plot with Billups. Victims were defrauded of an estimated $7 million, starting in 2019.

Billups' presence served as a lure, called a celebrity "face card" by prosecutors, who would help convince deep-pocketed players to pony up the cash.

Billups is accused of pulling off these schemes at rigged poker games in Manhattan, the Hamptons, Las Vegas and Miami.

Per ESPN, mafia members would "commit violent acts, including assault, extortion and robbery, to ensure repayment of debts and the continued success of the operation."

The former Hall of Fame point guard wasn't exactly hard up for cash, as he earned $106 million as a player and had just inked a multi-year contract extension to coach Portland for years to come.

The NBA has placed Billups on unpaid leave upon news of his arrest. Assistant coach Tiago Splitter has been given the keys to serve as the Trail Blazers' interim head coach. Billups coached exactly one game this season on his new deal. Portland has gone 7-9 under Splitter.

Billups, along with the other 30 defendants in the government's various gambling investigations, is set to return to court on March 4. Judge Ramon Reye indicated that he is hoping to kick off the trial next September. Shelburne notes that one attorney expected the trial could take multiple years.

