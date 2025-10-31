Blazers Forward Undergoes Major Surgery, Ruled Out for At Least a Month

Apr 11, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) gets tied up during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33), left, and guard Matisse Thybulle (4) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without a decorated vet for an extended time.

Per Portland's official X page, two-time All-Defensive Team swingman Matisse Thybulle tore the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb during a Wednesday clash with the Utah Jazz. Thybulle had what the Trail Blazers are calling a "successful surgery" on Friday morning. The team will reassess his thumb in four-to-six weeks.

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Thybulle to the Trail Blazers in February 2023. Now, he's going to miss most of the start of a second straight season.

Thybulle was only available for a scant 15 games (five starts) with Portland at the end of the 2024-25 season.

He averaged a career-high 7.5 points on .477/.438/.467 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.9 assists and 0.6 blocks per.

At the earliest, he'll be re-evaluated around the end of November — which, it should be noted, does not equate to him being cleared to play at that point.

This story will be updated...

