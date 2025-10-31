Blazers Forward Undergoes Major Surgery, Ruled Out for At Least a Month
The Portland Trail Blazers will be without a decorated vet for an extended time.
Per Portland's official X page, two-time All-Defensive Team swingman Matisse Thybulle tore the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb during a Wednesday clash with the Utah Jazz. Thybulle had what the Trail Blazers are calling a "successful surgery" on Friday morning. The team will reassess his thumb in four-to-six weeks.
The Philadelphia 76ers traded Thybulle to the Trail Blazers in February 2023. Now, he's going to miss most of the start of a second straight season.
Thybulle was only available for a scant 15 games (five starts) with Portland at the end of the 2024-25 season.
He averaged a career-high 7.5 points on .477/.438/.467 shooting splits, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.9 assists and 0.6 blocks per.
At the earliest, he'll be re-evaluated around the end of November — which, it should be noted, does not equate to him being cleared to play at that point.
This story will be updated...