Blazers List 6 Players on Injury Report Before Nuggets Game
The Portland Trail Blazers could be without six players for their match-up on Friday against the Denver Nuggets.
The Blazers had added guard Shaedon Sharpe to the injury report. He is listed as probable with left calf soreness.
Sharpe is dealing with a minor calf issue, and the expectation is that he will still play on Friday. Nonetheless, his status for the upcoming game is a downgrade after his stellar performance on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.
On Wednesday, Sharpe recorded 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting from the field and four rebounds across 24 minutes in the 136-134 win over Utah.
The young guard has been solid to start the season, despite his shooting woes. Sharpe has been solid despite some early-season shooting woes. The 22-year-old is averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals, but those numbers have come while shooting a meager 32.6 percent from the floor and 23.7 percent from beyond the arc.
While there is a good chance that Sharpe, forward Kris Murray and center Robert Williams III are listed as questionable.
Murray lands on the injury report listed as questionable after he missed Wednesday's game due to an illness. He was a late addition on Wednesday, and his status for Friday is iffy.
The third-year forward has averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 21.8 minutes per game in 2025-26.
As for Williams, he has been upgraded to questionable. He has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from knee surgery that he underwent in March.
The Blazers are being extra careful and cautious when it comes to Williams. If he is unable to play once again, Duop Reath and Yang Hansen will continue to receive more time on the floor.
The Blazers will certainly be without three of their players, including Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard and Matisse Thybulle.
Henderson is still out with his left hamstring tear, while Lillard will miss the entire season as he recovers from his torn Achilles tendon.
As for Thybulle, he will miss Friday's game with a new injury that he suffered on Wednesday. He initially dealt with right hip soreness, and now he has been ruled out with a left thumb sprain. He only played five minutes on Wednesday.
