Blazers Make 2 Bold G League Trades
The Portland Trail Blazers' G League affiliate — The Rip City Remix — has been active ahead of the start of the G League season, making two trades to acquire young pieces.
The Remix made their first trade Oct. 24, sending the returning player rights to Sterling Manley to the Noblesville Boom in exchange for the returning player rights to Keisei Tominaga. Their next move came Monday, sending two future picks in the G League draft to the South Bay Lakers for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 G League Draft, NBA champion Dillon Jones.
Manley, 26, spent 2024-25 in the G League with the Remix, playing 23 games and starting two of them. He averaged 17.6 minutes oper game, averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
More news: Blazers Facing Lakers Without 7 Key Players on Monday
The forward had a long road to get to the G League, going undrafted in 2021 and spending plenty of time overseas before landing with the Blazers.
Tominaga spent 2024-25 in the G League with the Boom after he went undrafted out of Nebraska, and didn't get much playing time in Noblesville. He averaged 5.4 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists on 8.7 minutes per night last season.
More news: Blazers' Deni Avdija Breaks Silence on Chauncey Billups Arrest
Jones is the bigger acquisition for the Remix, as he saw the court plenty of times in the NBA last season. Jones played in 54 games for the 2025 NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also featured in the playoffs, though he didn't get much playing time.
He got far more playing time in the G League, playing 31.5 minutes per game while averaging 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists.
More news: Blazers to Face Clippers Without Injured All-Star Guard Sunday
The Washington Wizards drafted Jones in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft; however, they traded him to the New York Knicks on draft night. The Knicks then sent him to the Thunder for five second-round picks, and he stayed there all season.
The Thunder traded Jones back to the Wizards in the offseason, who waived him ahead of the 2025-26 season. The forward will look to make his way back to the NBA this season on the back of another impressive campaign in the G League.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.