Blazers to Face Clippers Without Injured All-Star Guard Sunday

Jan 27, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) guards LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Portland Trail Blazers will be facing the LA Clippers without an ailing All-Star vet as they seek to build their first win streak of the young 2025-26 season.

Per Underdog, former three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal will sit out with a back injury. The Clippers will elevate reserve guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to a starting role in his stead, Underdog reveals.

Bogdanovic will join normal starters James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ivica Zubac to fill out head coach Tyronn Lue's first five.

Portland, meanwhile, is without point guards Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson, plus perennially-unhealthy backup center Robert Williams III.

This story will be updated...

