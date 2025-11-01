Blazers, Nuggets Announce Starting Lineups for Friday NBA Cup Game
The Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets have both announced their starting lineups ahead of the first Emirates NBA Cup games of the 2025-26 season.
More news: Blazers' Deni Avdija Breaks Silence on Chauncey Billups Arrest
The Trail Blazers will be trotting out their preferred first five (well, until Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson return, anyway) of six-time All-Defensive Team point guard Jrue Holiday, shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe, small forward Deni Avdija, All-Defensive Team power forward Toumani Camara, and center Donovan Clingan.
Denver, meanwhile, is set to start its revamped starting lineup of point guard Jamal Murray, shooting guard Christian Braun, small forward Cameron Johnson, power forward Aaron Gordon, and three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic.
Murray and Johnson were hardly sure things. Per the Nuggets, Murray had been dealing with a tight left calf while Johnson was struggling through an inflamed right shoulder.
More news: Blazers GM Bans Players From Contacting Chauncey Billups
It's a formidable group, made all the more intimidating by the Nuggets' revamped depth behind the starters. Free agent signings Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. and trade acquisition Jonas Valanciunas will add some veteran seasoning to a group also comprising young backups Peyton Watson and Julian Strawther.
Denver should be heavily favored against Portland.
Interestingly, both the Trail Blazers and Nuggets could boast some first-time All-Stars this season, depending on their records. Should Portland be hovering around a .500 pace in time for All-Star voting, one of the team's top two young forwards — Avdija, the offensive star, or Camara, the defensive star — could find themselves in the conversation for their debut appearance.
Conversely, Gordon and Murray could at last be honored if Denver boasts a top-two or -three record in the conference and they're healthy.
The League's Toughest NBA Cup Bracket?
Portland and Denver both occupy West Group C, along with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs.
It's handily the most competitive bracket of the tournament. All four of the Trail Blazers' rivals are loaded with All-Star talent and angling for deep playoff runs.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.