Blazers Rule Out Key Forward Ahead of Lakers Matchup
The Portland Trail Blazers have ruled out forward Matisse Thybulle for Monday's match against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thybulle will miss Monday's contest with a hip injury.
The 28-year-old is considered day-to-day with right hip soreness. Thybulle has not played a significant amount to start the season.
In three games this season, Thybulle has averaged 5.7 points per game, 1.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 2.7 steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field in 14.7 minutes of action.
Thybulle played in Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers and recorded five points in 15 minutes.
