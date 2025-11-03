Blazers Star Downgraded with New Injury Ahead of Lakers Game
A Portland Trail Blazers star has been downgraded with a fresh injury prior to the team's scheduled Los Angeles Lakers clash on Monday.
Per Portland's official public relations X account, starting shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe has been downgraded to probable to play through a sore left calf. Four Trail Blazers guards have already, unfortunately, been ruled out.
The 22-year-old Sharpe, who just agreed to a four-year, $90 million rookie scale contract extension with Portland ahead of the season, has had an abysmal shooting run to start his season.
In five healthy games, Sharpe has been averaging 17.0 points on .326/.237/1.000 shooting splits, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists (against 3.6 turnovers), and 1.6 steals in 27.9 minutes per.
Among their various long-term injuries, the Trail Blazers revealed just last night that they'll be without freshly-signed free agent addition Blake Wesley indefinitely, as he recovers from a broken foot.
Point guard Scoot Henderson, once Portland's prized No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has had trouble with his own consistency as an NBA pro. In what was expected to be something of a make-or-break 2025-26 season, he has been on the shelf with a left hamstring tear suffered in the offseason.
Nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard will miss the entire season recovering from a left Achilles tendon rupture. Two-time All-Defensive Team shooting guard/small forward Matisse Thybulle tore a ligament in his left thumb and remains sidelined.
This story will be updated...
