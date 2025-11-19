Blazers to Face Bulls Without At Least 4 Chicago Players

After starting the season with a 5-3 record, the Portland Trail Blazers have struggled over the past two weeks, holding a 1-5 record in their last six games.

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Trail Blazers will look to right the ship against the Chicago Cubs, who will visit the Moda Center at 7 p.m. PT. Riding high after a big road win against the Denver Nuggets, the Bulls are 2.5-point favorites over the Trail Blazers.

According to Tuesday's injury report, the Bulls will likely be without five players for Wednesday night's game.

Forward Zach Collins is recovering from wrist surgery and still has not been cleared for practice. The 2017 lottery pick has yet to make his season debut.

Joining Collins on the injury report is guard Tre Jones, who has been out since Sunday with a left ankle injury. Jones was listed as questionable for Chicago's Tuesday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets and was unable to play. In 11 starts, Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 4 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season.

The Bulls also had three G League players on two-way contracts listed as out for Wednesday night's game, as second-year forward Trentyn Flowers, rookie center Lachlan Olbrich and second-year forward Emanuel Miller all will not play. None of the three two-way players listed has made their season debuts.

On the Trail Blazers' side, guard Jerami Grant was ruled out late Tuesday with an illness, missing his first game of the 2025-26 season. Joining Grant in missing the game were guards Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and Matisse Thybulle.

Henderson is week-to-week as he recovers from a torn hamstring, and Holiday missed the game due to right calf soreness.

Thybulle underwent thumb surgery on Oct. 31 and isn't expected to play in November. He will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks.

The final two listed on the Trail Blazers' injury report are for longer-term injuries. Guard Blake Wesley fractured his foot earlier this month and is out indefinitely. Guard Damian Lillard is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season.

