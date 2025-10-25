Blazers’ Yang Hansen Makes Fan’s Dream Come True Ahead of Warriors Game
Before his game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen ended up giving a pair of his shoes to a young fan.
In a video posted on the Blazers' social media, Hansen was seen approaching a young fan and giving him two pairs of shoes, both of which were baby blue Li-Ning sneakers.
He ended up signing the shoes for the fan as he worked his way through multiple supporters who were lined up.
In his NBA debut, Hansen played only five minutes, scoring two points from two free throws. He went 0-1 from the field and grabbed one rebound.
The Blazers selected Hansen in the middle of the first round from China, where he played professionally before coming over stateside.
Portland has high hopes for Hansen in the future, but they drafted him with development needs in mind. As he gets used to the speed and physicality of the league, Hansen should fulfill his potential.
