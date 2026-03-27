Cooper Flagg, Mavericks Give Blazers Another Test

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Friday, March 27

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, OR

What channel is Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers on?

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Mavericks injury report

• C Dereck Lively II (OUT - knee)

• PG Kyrie Irving (OUT - knee)

• SF Caleb Martin (OUT - foot)

• C Daniel Gafford (OUT - shoulder)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• SF Vit Krejci (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers preview

Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Blazers are on the third game of their homestand as they take on the struggling Mavs in hopes of getting over the .500 mark. The Blazers have made light work of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the week, and now it's the Mavs' turn to get a shot in Portland.

The Mavs won't be as easy of an opponent as the Nets and Bucks considering they have been competitive over the last couple of games. They have lost five in a row coming into the game, but those include overtime defeats against the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, both of whom are fighting for positioning in the Play-In Tournament.

The Mavs lost to the Denver Nuggets by seven points in their last game, showing that they won't be an easy out against the Blazers.

This will be a winnable game for the Blazers, but they are going to have to keep their offense up. The Mavs have allowed 129 points or more in every game on the losing streak, so Portland will have chances of running up the scoreboard in another chance to get closer to the No. 8 seed in the West.