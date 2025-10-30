Damian Lillard Calls Out 5-Time All-Star for Trolling Chauncey Billups Arrest Scandal
When there is breaking NBA news, two things are near guarantees at this point.
One, it almost certainly came from ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania, who has taken over the news-breaking game now that Adrian Wojnarowski has retired from the journalism game.
Secondly, there is a good chance that Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love will be quick to post a surprisingly high-quality meme about the big news.
Love did so throughout the Jimmy Butler trade saga — even as the All-Star was requesting to be traded away from the Miami Heat, Love's current team at the time.
Clearly, Love has little to no filter, which was once again proven with the latest bit of NBA controversy.
The shocking revelation that Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and others involved with the NBA participated in an illegal gambling scheme with ties to organized crime families was no exception for Loves' social media wrath.
Shortly after the FBI arrested Billups and Rozier, Love posted a meme with each NBA figure's faces superimposed onto the infamous "Coldplay couple," who were caught on the jumbotron in what was revealed to be an alleged affair. Love's caption read: "NO (Draft) KINGS!!!"
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard clearly didn't appreciate Love's post, leaving a comment calling it "weak a— s—." Lillard and Love shared a phone call later, and Love took down the post.
"Spoke to Dame and he opened my eyes to this being a real-life situation for two of my former teammates and brothers," Love said in an Instagram Story. "I took a particular post down because we all know they are going through it. As are their collective families."
Billups was immediately placed on leave following his arrest, facing allegations of participating in an illegal poker operation tied to multiple crime families in New York in which high-roller players were lured into rigged games seemingly legitimized by Billups' presence.
Court documents also showed Billups allegedly provided inside information about the Blazers to a bettor in 2023. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Billups told someone that Lillard would not play as the Blazers attempted to tank for the drafting rights to Victor Wembanyama.
Billups will appear in federal court in Brooklyn, NY on Nov. 24.
