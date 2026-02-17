Blazers Have Path Towards .500 This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are two games under .500 going into the second half of the season, but there's reason to believe they can get over the hump in the final 26 games of the year.

If the team goes 14-12 the rest of the way, they will achieve their first 500 or better season since 2020-21. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the Blazers have a chance to accomplish that goal.

"Deni Avdija fought through a back injury in January, but a few missed games wasn't enough to derail a breakout season that is now officially All-Star worthy. He'll benefit from the shooting help deadline acquisition Vít Krejčí should provide, and Scoot Hederson's long-awaited return from a hamstring injury gives Avdija another ball-handler to lighten what's been a very heavy offensive load," Hughes wrote.

"If things break right, and if Portland takes advantage of the league's easiest remaining schedule, a .500 record and a Play-In spot feel like safe bets.

"Perhaps more importantly, the Blazers shouldn't exactly have to fight off challengers from beneath them in the standings. The Clippers, one spot back at No. 10 in the West, lost major talent at the deadline. Everyone below that is either actively tanking or too far behind to pose a threat."

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant dribbles against the Utah Jazz. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Blazers Can Get to .500 This Season

The Blazers have the easiest schedule left in the league, and that will go a long way towards getting them to their goal of 41 wins.

The team has a few games against some of the league's seller-dwellers, including the Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. The Blazers even have two games left against teams like the Pacers and Nets, which opens the door for more wins down the line.

If the Blazers can take advantage of games against the worst teams in the league, they will have a shot to stun the league and reach the .500 mark. However, the Blazers also have another goal of making it to the top six, which allows them to bypass the play-in tournament.

The Blazers are currently seven games back of the number six seed, so that might be too lofty of a goal, but it is certainly a nice target for them to shoot for. They likely won't get there, but they have no reason not to try.

