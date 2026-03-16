Deni Avdija Scored 25, But Blazers Fall to 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers are leaving the City of Brotherly Love disappointed after a 109-103 loss inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

With just over a minute to go, Deni Avdija sunk a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game. It appeared the Sixers had turned the ball over with a backcourt violation, but a missed call gave them the possession back, which ended in a fadeaway jumper from rookie guard VJ Edgecombe.

From there, it became a free throw game and the Sixers came out on top.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija passes the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Blazers Hang Tough, But It's Not Enough

The Blazers and Sixers were on the same wavelength in the first half, with neither team building a particularly large lead. In fact, the Blazers were the ones on top by a point going into the locker room.

However, the Blazers scored just 22 points in the third quarter while the Sixers had 29 to take a six-point lead going into the fourth quarter. From there, the Blazers kept trying to eat at the lead, but the Sixers always stayed in front.

Avdija was the Blazers' leading scorer with 25 points, but he struggled from beyond the three-point line, making just 2 of 12 from distance. Jerami Grant had 20 points, 18 of which came from beyond the three-point line as he went 6 of 11 from downtown.

As a team, the Blazers made 17 of 53 attempts from distance, making 10 more 3-pointers than the Sixers. However, Portland made just 19 of 39 shots from inside the 3-point line, which ultimately cost them the game.

Donovan Clingan had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, while Scoot Henderson scored 11 points off the bench.

The Sixers were led by Quentin Grimes, who had 31 points to lead all scorers. Justin Edwards added 21 of his own, while Edgecombe had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Dominick Barlow and Cameron Payne joined their teammates in double figures with 11 points apiece.

It's a tough loss for the Blazers, who fall four games under .500 and remain in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

What's Next For Blazers?

The Blazers will have a quick turnaround as they head to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT inside the Barclays Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.