One Thing Blazers Must Fix This Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are improving as a basketball team, but they are truly figuring out what is separating them from taking that next step.

The Blazers tried to improve their three-point shooting at the trade deadline by acquiring Vit Krejci from the Atlanta Hawks for Duop Reath, but it's become clear that the problem isn't completely resolved.

"The Portland Trail Blazers are a lock to make the West play-in tournament given the unwillingness of the five teams below them to try and win basketball games. They won't sniff the playoffs unless this team becomes better from beyond the arc, however," Bleacher Report contributor Greg Swartz wrote.

"Portland ranks next-to-last in three-point accuracy this season (33.7 percent), barely besting the Sacramento Kings. Of the Blazers top 12 players in three-point attempts, none are shooting better than 38.9 percent while three are 28.8 percent or worse.

"The return of Scoot Henderson (25.4 percent from three) has only caused the team's success rate to tumble even more."

Blazers Need More Shooting Help

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts to gameplay against the Charlotte Hornets. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers should be a better three-point shooting team next season when Damian Lillard re-enters the lineup, but it will likely take more than just the franchise leader in 3-point shots to make Portland a good distance shooting team.

The Blazers will have to make a move or two in the off-season to bring in some shooting help, because it would do wonders to the team as a whole. The Blazers will need some internal development when it comes to shooting, but they will also need to add a better shooter into the mix.

Matisse Thybulle is a free agent at the end of the season, and there is a good chance he won't return. The Blazers could use that spot on the roster to go out and get a better shooter. Portland should also be looking at some of the best shooters in the draft this offseason. If they have a lottery pick, they will be able to use it for themselves and get a strong shooter into the building.

For now, the Blazers need to find a way to get the most open looks possible in hopes of hitting a better clip down the stretch of the season.

The Blazers are set to tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 3 p.m. PT inside the Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.