Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey Injuries Gives Blazers Chance to Beat Sixers

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

• Date: Sunday, March 15

• Kickoff Time: 3:00 PM PST

• Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, PA

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. 76ers on?

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. 76ers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

76ers injury report

• PF Johni Broome (OUT - knee)

• PG Tyrese Maxey (OUT - finger)

• SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (OUT - elbow)

• C Joel Embiid (OUT - oblique)

• C Andre Drummond (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• PF Jabari Walker (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley defends Philadelphia 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers preview

After going 2-1 at home, the Blazers are back out on their last Eastern Conference road trip of the season, with the first of five games coming against the 76ers. The Blazers will be looking for the season series sweep after beating the Sixers 135-118 inside the Moda Center last month.

The Blazers didn't like how they performed on their most recent road trip, going 2-3 with losses against the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets. After a week back at home, they have had time to recharge their batteries, and now they are heading on the road for the chance to get some redemption.

It's a winnable game for the Blazers because the Sixers won't have Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey in the lineup. Both players are dealing with injuries, and the Sixers are trying to figure things out with a limited lineup.

On top of that, the Sixers are playing on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Brooklyn Nets in a 104-97 contest. If the Blazers can start the road trip off with a win, it should give them some momentum moving forward.