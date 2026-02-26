How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are hitting the road for a five-game trip that starts in the Windy City against the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls are one of the worst teams in the league at the moment, having lost their last 10 games. They are also injured beyond belief, with six potential rotation players on the sidelines. Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija shoots under pressure from Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls

• Date: Thursday, February 26

• Kickoff Time: 5:00 PM PST

• Location: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Bulls on?

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Bulls live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G League two-way)

• C Yang Hansen (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• SF Deni Avdija (OUT - back)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Bulls injury report

• SF Noa Essengue (OUT - shoulder)

• SG Jaden Ivey (OUT - knee)

• C Zach Collins (OUT - toe)

• PG Anfernee Simons (OUT - wrist)

• C Jalen Smith (DOUBTFUL - calf)

• PF Patrick Williams (DOUBTFUL - quad)

Trail Blazers vs. Bulls preview

Both teams are going into the game banged up, with Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe all out with injuries for the Blazers, among others. Meanwhile, the Bulls are without trade deadline acquisition Jaden Ivey and former Blazers point guard Anfernee Simons. On top of that, rookie Noa Essengue, former Blazers center Zach Collins, big man Jalen Smith, and former top five pick Patrick Williams are all on the sidelines as well.

With both teams injured, the Blazers have to take advantage of the Bulls angling themselves to tank as Portland looks to keep pace in the Play-In Tournament picture. The Blazers come into the game with the No. 9 seed over the Los Angeles Clippers, who have lost two games in a row. They are three games back of the No. 8 seed Golden State Warriors.

The hope for the Blazers is that this can get the team started on the right foot on the road trip, and they can take that momentum and move it forward.