Donovan Clingan Has Made Blazers Front Office Look Very Smart

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan has emerged in the last couple of weeks as someone who looks like the big man of the future.

Clingan is averaging a double-double with 11.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game since February began. Clingan has grabbed seven boards in each of the first seven games of the month and has gotten 12 or more in five of those contests. His recent ascent is why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Blazers were smart to pick him at No. 7 overall.

"Blazers fans might wonder why Clingan is sitting behind Edey," Buckley wrote. "Clingan himself probably has the same question, since he offers nearly the same size and interior intimidation, only without the availability concerns. (Again, furiously knocking on wood.)

"If this was drafting for defense, the debate would be heated. In terms of all-around impact, though, Edey might forever get the nod for his heavier scoring punch. Clingan could make that interesting, though, if his dabbles in distance shooting materialize into something more.

"For now, though, Portland would be thrilled to once again be linked to an active anchor and (mostly) reliable finisher."

Team Melo frontcourt Donovan Clingan of the Portland Trail Blazers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Donovan Clingan Holding Up in Redraft Exercise

The only players taken before Clingan in the redraft were Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard, Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George, his teammate Alex Sarr and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs, who played with the Blazers big man in college at UConn.

When Clingan was coming into the draft, he was viewed as the most dominant big man in all of college basketball, next to Edey, whom he met in the national championship when the Huskies beat the Purdue Boilermakers. Edey has had moments of brilliance with the Grizzlies, but much of his second season has been defined by injuries.

With Edey on the sidelines, Clingan is definitely stepping up his game for the Blazers and it is paying off. The team is just two games below .500 and are going into the second half of the season with the easiest strength of schedule remaining in the NBA.

The Blazers' second half of the season begins on Friday when they take on Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

