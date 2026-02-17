Five Best Blazers Victories From First Half of Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are celebrating after a strong first half of the season, and the team hopes to carry that momentum into the second half.

Here's a look back at the five most exciting ones the team has had so far this season.

Oct. 31 vs. Denver Nuggets

In an NBA Cup matchup at home against the Denver Nuggets, the Blazers trailed by 10 going into the fourth quarter. However, a ferocious comeback that was capped off by a pair of free throws from Jerami Grant, less than two seconds ago, gave the Blazers a stunning two-point victory over the Nuggets.

It's a game the Blazers might not have won a year ago, so it was a sign the team was different than they were a year ago.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Blake Wesley drives to the basket during the first half against Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nov. 21 at Golden State Warriors

In another NBA Cup matchup, the Blazers were trailing in the fourth quarter against the Warriors, who were led by a 38-point performance from Stephen Curry. However, rookie two-way guard Caleb Love scored a career-high 26 points off the bench to help the Blazers stun the Warriors on the road.

This game arguably gave Love a consistent spot in the rotation moving forward, changing the trajectory of the Blazers' season.

Dec. 14 vs. Golden State Warriors

The first fourth-quarter comeback against the Warriors was a delight, but the second one tasted sweet as well. Less than a month after upsetting the Warriors, the Blazers found themselves in a similar position, this time inside the Moda Center.

Curry dropped 48 points on the Blazers in another masterclass, but Shaedon Sharpe adding 35 points on 12 of 18 shooting was enough to pull Portland out of the woods and get them another tick in the win column.

Dec. 18 vs. Sacramento Kings

The Blazers have only played in two overtime games so far this season, and this is the only time they came out on top. Deni Avdija sunk a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds left to give the Blazers a 134-133 lead, which held when the Kings could not land the final shot from Keon Ellis.

Jan. 7 vs. Houston Rockets

The Blazers were hoping to sweep the Rockets in the two-game series in Portland. After winning the first game, the Rockets had revenge on the bring, but the Blazers were just a smidge better. Rockets forward Tari Eason appeared to win the game by scoring on a putback shot as time expired, but referees overturned the call after further review.

The win got the Blazers one game below .500 after Toumani Camara scored 25 points in the victory.

