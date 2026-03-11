Five Key Stats from the Blazers’ Second-Half Meltdown vs. Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers are falling short after a 103-101 loss to the Charlotte Hornets inside the Moda Center.

It's an unfortunate loss for the Blazers, who had a chance to move up in the standings with a win. Here's a look at five big stats to know from the game:

17 - Scoot Henderson's points

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson warms up before the game against the Charlotte Hornets. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Henderson continued to play well after his strong performance against the Indiana Pacers with 17 points and 19 minutes off the bench. The Blazers view Henderson as a big part of their future, so the fact that he is feeling more like the version of himself that the team drafted with the No. 3 overall pick is a great sign for what's to come.

18 - Blazers' turnovers

The Blazers did not do a very good job taking care of the basketball against the Hornets, coughing up possession 18 times throughout the game. If the Blazers had limited this number, there is a good chance that they might have been able to keep their lead safe and pull out the win.

19 - Blazers' biggest lead

The Blazers trade played a tremendous first quarter, taking a big lead early. They also tried to put the foot on the gas. Four minutes into the second quarter, the lead ballooned to 19 points, but it wasn't enough to put away the Hornets.

Credit to Charlotte for chipping away at the deficit throughout the second half. But the Blazers have to figure out how to keep a lead this large, because that is the difference between good and bad teams in a crowded Western Conference.

19 (again) - Blazers' fourth-quarter points

The Blazers' shooting went really cold in the fourth quarter, dropping just 19 points in the final 12 minutes. The Blazers have been burned late in games throughout the season, and a big reason is because their half-court offense has not been able to generate as many shots as they would have liked.

38.6 - Hornets' shooting percentage

Defensively, the Blazers did a really good job against the Hornets, limiting them to just 34 makes on 88 attempts. The player that stands out in this statistic is Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who made just 2 of his 13 shots from the field.

The Blazers pride themselves on the defensive end of the court, and usually, 103 points is enough to get a win, but Portland's offense was just as stagnant, making 35 of 83 shots from the field in the loss.