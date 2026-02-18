Blazers Have Reason For Optimism After Latest Power Rankings

The Portland Trail Blazers are going into the second half of the season with just 26 games to go on their schedule.

With the playoffs in sight, the Blazers have a chance to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann conducted his weekly power rankings and placed the Blazers at No. 20, one spot higher than his previous installment.

"After a six-game losing streak, the Blazers won four of their last five games before the break. They appear safely within the Play-In group in the West and probably have the opportunity to climb into the top eight," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Blazers have the league’s easiest remaining schedule in regard to cumulative opponent winning percentage (.452), with only nine of their 26 games coming against teams that currently have winning records. Three of those nine are their first three games out of the break, but they’ll have rest advantages against the Nuggets on Friday and in Phoenix two nights later."

Blazers Moving Up in Power Rankings

The teams that rank below the Blazers in power rankings are the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.

The Blazers will have many winning opportunities in their final 26 games and it's important that they try to win as many of those contests as possible. The Blazers likely won't make it to the top six of the Western Conference, which would save them from having to participate in the Play-In Tournament. However, getting in the top eight should be a goal of theirs at this point.

If the Blazers reach the top eight by the end of the season, they will be guaranteed at least two chances to win a game and earn their place in the playoffs. If the Blazers finish No. 7, they will get to host the first game of the Play-In Tournament with a chance of clinching the No. 7 seed. If they lose that matchup, they will get another shot at home to win a game and become the No. 8 seed.

If they finish at No. 9, they will host an elimination game against No. 10. If they win, they will face the loser of the 7/8 game to determine who will be the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

