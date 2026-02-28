Five Questions Before Blazers vs. LaMelo Ball, Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Charlotte Hornets in the second game of their road trip.

To learn more about the Blazers' next opponent, we spoke with Charlotte Hornets On SI contributor Zach Roberts.

The Hornets have won their last three games by double digits. What has been the reason behind their success?

The Hornets have won big lately for a couple of reasons. For one, they're finally talented enough to put bad teams away. They have enough good players that playing down to the competition rarely happens, so teams like the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers just can't keep up for four quarters. They're also on a heater as a team, so they probably would've handled most teams during that stretch.

LaMelo Ball has been one of the league’s best 3-point shooters as of late. How crucial has his ascendance been?

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball is the engine that makes the Hornets go. His distance shooting can come and go, but when it's on, it totally transforms the offense. His ability and willingness to shoot any sort of shot from anywhere on the floor forces defenses to pay attention to him, thereby opening things up for Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. This is only emphasized when he's making shots like he did (10/15 in three quarters) against the Wizards.

What is one thing people would be surprised to know about the Hornets?

The Hornets have been red hot but are still under .500. A quick glance at the standings shows a solid but unimpressive season. However, when healthy, they're among the best in the sport, somehow. Brandon Miller missed the most games and he's crucial, so his record is perhaps most indicative of this. Charlotte is 26-17 when he plays, which is a nearly 50-win pace.

If the Hornets were to lose to the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

If the Hornets lose to the Blazers, it would be a surprise. However, the Blazers and Hornets are not separated by much in team net rating now, so this game might be a little closer than expected. If the Hornets cool down from distance, the Blazers could stick around and pull out a surprising upset.

What is your prediction for the game?

Hornets 120, Blazers 110. The Hornets' overall metrics and overall record belies how good they truly have been. They're 17-2 when their starting five starts, and that is difficult for any team, let alone a team under .500 without a run of dominance, to keep up with.