How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Hornets, Injury Report, Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are continuing their five-game road trip as they head to the Queen City to take on LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

It's the first meeting of the season between the Blazers and Hornets, and it's an important one as both teams are fighting in their own respective conference's Play-In Tournament. Here's what you need to know ahead of the matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after missing a three point basket. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets

• Date: Saturday, February 28

• Kickoff Time: 10:00 AM PST

• Location: Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Hornets on?

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Hornets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Caleb Love (OUT - G League two-way)

• C Yang Hansen (QUESTIONABLE - back)

• SF Deni Avdija (OUT - back)

• C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Hornets injury report

• SG Liam McNeeley (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Hornets preview

The Blazers are coming off of a win against the Chicago Bulls in their last matchup, but things won't be easy when they face off against the Hornets. Unlike the Bulls, who have lost 11 games in a row, the Hornets are one of the hottest teams in the league and have easily dismantled each of their last three opponents.

Granted, the Hornets beat the Washington Wizards, Bulls and Indiana Pacers, all of whom are in the lottery in the Eastern Conference, but they are closing in on a .500 record after starting the season 16-28.

The Hornets might be the toughest opponent for the Blazers on the road trip, and that doesn't mention the fact that the game is tipping off at 10 a.m. on the west coast. It won't be easy for the Blazers, especially as they are shorthanded without Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe, among others.

That being said, the Blazers will do their best to keep things competitive in hopes of picking up a second consecutive win on the road trip.