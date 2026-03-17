Five Stats That Stand Out For Blazers vs. Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers have won their 33rd game of the season after beating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 114-95 inside Barclays Center.

The Blazers had one of their more dominant performances of the season, so they can take a happy flight to Indianapolis for their upcoming game against the Indiana Pacers, who have lost 13 consecutive games. Here is a look at five stats that stood out from the box score against the Nets.

7 - Blazers scoring in double digits

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles up court against the Brooklyn Nets. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Blazers had a balanced scoring attack as seven players scored more than 10 points in the win. Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara led the way with 18 points apiece. Point guard Scoot Henderson had 16 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Donovan Clingan and Kris Murray each added 14 points apiece. Jerami Grant chimed in with 12 of his own, while Jrue Holiday joined the party with 11 points.

18 - Blazers' turnovers

The Blazers did not do a good job taking care of the basketball, as they gave up the rock 18 times during the game. The Blazers still may have dominated the game, but that amount of carelessness won't work against teams that they will face in the Play-In tournament.

30 - Blazers' assists

While the Blazers turn the ball over a lot, they also shared the basketball even more. On 41 made field goals, the Blazers had assists on 30 of them. That's nearly three fourths of all of the shots made, showing that the team did a good job in distributing the basketball and getting selfless on offense.

31 - Blazers' largest lead

As a way to show off how far ahead the Blazers were during the game, 31 points was their biggest lead. It came with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. The Blazers cooled off a bit in the fourth quarter, but it was still one of the more solid wins of the season nonetheless.

58 - Blazers' points in the paint

The Blazers got just over half of their points from inside the paint against the Nets. They did a good job attacking the rim whenever they could, and that needs to remain a strong habit of theirs.

If the Blazers can continue to play well in the paint against their opponents, the team could compete with the others in the Play-In Tournament next month.