Why Kris Murray Exited Early in Blazers vs. Hawks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray appeared in just four minutes for the team before checking out of the game and not returning in the 135-101 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

According to the team, Murray was dealing with an illness and did not return because of that. Murray is not the first player to be dealing with an illness on the current road trip, and it appears that something contagious is ravaging the locker room.

Murray Illness Ends Night Early vs. Hawks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray is introduced before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Murray is enjoying the best season of his three-year career with the Blazers. He's getting more playing time than he has in the past and is averaging a career-best 6.2 points per game. He's also adding 3.9 rebounds to the table while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. While he is struggling from beyond the three-point line, making less than 25 percent of his shots, he is able to impact the game in other ways.

Murray has also stepped up to the plate when players have been injured. He has made 15 starts in 40 appearances so far this season for the Blazers, including the last four games. However, it appears that Murray is needing some time away with this illness that has gotten to several people in the locker room.

"We didn't have enough energy to play," Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter said postgame.

"Kris was kinda ill, Sidy was ill, DC [Donovan Clingan], so the energy was not there. They were fighting, they were trying, and they were pushing themselves. They were getting IV's before the game and really trying to be there and fight for their team, but we couldn't find that energy."

It was an unfortunate loss for the Blazers, who were very clearly at a disadvantage when it came to health and readiness, but that is life in the NBA. The Blazers came off another tough loss the previous day at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets, and it's clear that Portland is struggling on this current road trip.

The Blazers will have a chance to turn things around in the second half as they have two full days off to get healthy and their bodies right for the final part of the road trip.

The Blazers will be back in action on Wednesday when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.