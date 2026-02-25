How to Watch Upcoming 'Jail Blazers' Documentary

While the Portland Trail Blazers rarely get attention from the national media, all eyes will be on the history of the franchise soon. Netflix announced that it is set to release a documentary about the "Jail Blazers," an infamous era of the Portland franchise.

As part of Netflix's "UNTOLD" series, the "Jail Blazers" documentary will be available to stream on the platform on April 14. It is being released as part of a four-episode series, with three other sports stories, including another NBA-themed documentary about two-time champion Lamar Odom, which will be released on March 31.

"In the early 2000s, the Portland Trail Blazers were an NBA team unlike any other, stacked with All-Stars and poised to make a mark. While their on-court performances dazzled fans, their off-court lives became the subjects of scandal, controversy, and relentless media attention," Netflix announced about the upcoming documentary.

"Through firsthand accounts from star players Rasheed Wallace, Damon Stoudamire, and Bonzi Wells, plus archival footage and other insider perspectives, Jail Blazers offers an unfiltered look at a team caught between brilliance and notoriety, examining how culture, race, and media shaped one of the most infamous chapters in NBA history."

Who are the Portland "Jail" Blazers?

The "Jail Blazers" was an era of the Trail Blazers in the early 2000s, which, despite some on-court success, was overshadowed by everything that happened off the court. The franchise had multiple players who had their fair share of off-court issues, including Shawn Kemp, Ruben Patterson, Damon Stoudamire, Rasheed Wallace, Qyntel Woods, Zach Randolph, and Bonzi Wells.

This documentary will dive into interviews from a few of these players and footage from that era, giving first-hand accounts about what was actually happening behind the scenes in Portland during those years. Of course, when a team has several players who have off-the-court legal troubles, they are going to garner a reputation. On April 14, fans will get a clearer picture of these storied "Jail Blazers" years.

After 21 straight playoff appearances, the 2003-04 "Jail Blazers" snapped the positive streak by missing the playoffs, and the franchise would go on a five-year postseason drought amid their off-court troubles.

Randolph has already openly admitted that the "Jail Blazers" narrative was "really blown out of proportion," and hearing more from Wallace, Stoudamire, and Wells could help their case even more.

It will be interesting to revisit this era of the Portland franchise, as fans will finally get more first-hand perspectives on the controversial team.