How Toumani Camara Could Be Blazers' Perfect Puzzle Piece

If the Portland Trail Blazers are going to take another step as a team, they need Toumani Camara to be a huge part of it.

Camara signed a four-year extension worth $82 million during the offseason, giving him a spot on the roster until the 2029-30 campaign. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes Camara could be one of the best wings in the league.

"Toumani Camara is quickly becoming one of the best 3-and-D wings in the NBA," Swartz wrote. "At 6'7" he has the size and athleticism to defend nearly every position. Camara's defense is perhaps only topped by his durability, as he's missed just four total games the past two seasons, including zero so far this year.

"Offensively, most of his work is done outside the arc. Camara is up to 37.0 percent from three on a healthy 7.1 attempts per game while averaging a career-high 13.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

"The 52nd overall pick in the 2023 draft, Camara has cemented himself as an everyday starter for a Portland Trail Blazers team very much in the playoff hunt."

Toumani Camara Continues to Impress

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara reacts after a three point basket against the Utah Jazz. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Camara, 25, is averaging a career best 13.1 points per game while grabbing 5.3 rebounds per contest. He is shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc, which is around where his career average is.

When Camara was acquired in the trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Blazers weren't expecting him to be a star right away. However, Camara took proper advantage of the opportunity that was presented to him, and it has resulted in fast growth with the Blazers in his first three years.

Camara benefited from being a four-year player in college, which is why he didn't need too much more development time coming into the league. He has still grown over the course of his time in Portland, and now he is making ridiculously good money with the team.

Next season, with Camara getting a raise, he is going to need to step up his game in order for it to be worth it to keep him around. However, he has been playing well above his salary for a long time, and the raise is well deserved.

If Camara can be the right player to pair next to Deni Avdija on the wing, the Blazers will be in great shape towards becoming a contender in the Western Conference.