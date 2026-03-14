Trade Idea Fixes Blazers Biggest Problem

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the entire league.

As a team, the Blazers make just 33.8% of their three-pointers, which ranks 29th in the NBA, behind the Sacramento Kings, who have the worst record in the league. If the Blazers shot just marginally better from beyond the arc, they might be able to move themselves into the thick of things in the Western Conference playoff race.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale suggests that the Blazers should trade for Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Sam Merrill.

"Sam Merrill will forever spit fire in his sleep from behind the rainbow. At 6'5", he's a sneaky scrapper on the defensive end as well. If the Cleveland Cavaliers get cagey about (probably) staying in the second apron, the Blazers have the luxury-tax space to offer relief by taking Merrill into their mid-level exception and sending out draft compensation and cheaper reinforcements," Favale wrote.

Sam Merrill Would Give Blazers 3-Point Help

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill brings the ball cup court in the third quarter. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Merrill is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, making 44.5 percent of his looks from downtown throughout his six years in the NBA. Merrill has made over 40 percent of his looks, which could give him a long career in the league.

The Cavs are in a precarious position as they have several players that they are looking to pay, but it may not be affordable for them. That's why they would be possibly willing to part ways with Merrill this offseason.

For the Blazers, they have to figure out who they would possibly move on from if they were to trade for Merrill. A natural player to move to Cleveland in a potential deal is Kris Murray, who is a wing just like Merrill. Murray will be on an expiring contract next season, so it would make sense for the Blazers to possibly move on from him.

If Merrill were with the Blazers and could space the floor, it could do wonders for the team when Damian Lillard takes over as the point guard next season. Having a shooter alongside him on the court will create an entirely different Blazers offense than we are seeing this season. Couple that with Deni Avdija playing as well as he is, driving to the basket. The Blazers can become a multifaceted offense that could give teams a lot of fits next season and beyond.