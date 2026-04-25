Spurs vs. Blazers Game 3 Recap: San Antonio Reclaims Series Lead Without Wembanyama

The Portland Trail Blazers are back in the loss column after falling 120-108 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 at the Moda Center.

Even though the Spurs played without All-Star center Victor Wembanyama, the Blazers were unable to capitalize as San Antonio re-took the lead in the series.

Spurs Pivot Without Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts after falling to the ground. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

With Wembanyama sidelined, San Antonio shifted from a vertical, rim-protection-heavy scheme to a mobile, perimeter-oriented attack. Without their primary lob threat, the Spurs utilized high-screen actions to pull Portland’s bigs away from the paint, creating driving lanes that resulted in 42 points in the paint.

Defensively, they rebounded as a team, with guards frequently crashing the glass to mitigate the loss of Wembanyama’s length. This adjustment forced the Blazers into a faster-paced game than they seemed prepared for, effectively neutralizing Portland's size advantage.

Blazers Backcourt Has Valiant Effort

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson reacts after scoring a three-point shot | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Despite the outcome, the Blazers' backcourt showed significant growth in late-game decision-making. Scoot Henderson consistently exploited the Spurs' drop coverage in the pick-and-roll, finding success with mid-range pull-ups that forced San Antonio to eventually switch their defensive assignments. Henderson had 21 points while making five 3-pointers.

Jrue Holiday led the team with 29 points, bouncing back after poor offensive performances to start the series off.

The pairing showed improved chemistry in transition, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the team's total assists. However, the heavy offensive burden took a toll in the fourth quarter, as weary legs led to a string of unforced turnovers and short-rimmed jumpers that allowed San Antonio to pull away during a critical 12-0 run.

Looking Ahead to Game 4

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant fouls San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The quick turnaround for Sunday’s matinee puts the pressure squarely on Portland to solve San Antonio’s small-ball lineup. If Wembanyama remains out, the Blazers must find a way to punish the Spurs on the offensive glass, which is an area where they struggled to capitalize in Game 3.

Expect the adjustments to focus on tightening the perimeter rotation to stop the Spurs' flurry of open corner threes. With the series on the line, Game 4 will likely come down to whether the Blazers can dictate a slower, more physical tempo to wear down the thinner Spurs rotation.

It's a tough loss for the Blazers, who were playing in their first home playoff game since 2021. However, they bounced back after a Game 1 loss and they will have the chance to do the same in Game 4, which tips off on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.