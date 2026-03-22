Nikola Jokic Triple-Double Too Much For Blazers in Loss to Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers are seeing their winning streak snap after falling to the Denver Nuggets 128-112 inside Ball Arena.

It was a high-scoring affair in the first quarter as both teams reached the 40-point mark after 12 minutes, but the game began to slow down over time. The Nuggets were up six at the break, giving the Blazers a chance to creep in for the second half.

However, the Nuggets began to pull away and build a lead that became double digits. The Nuggets ended up building a lead as large as 20 points throughout the game in a wire-to-wire victory.

Blazers Fall to Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic controls the ball in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deni Avdija was the leading scorer for the Blazers with 23 points and 14 assists for a double-double. Donovan Clingan also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds in just 25 minutes. Robert Williams III and Toumani Camara each had 16 points, while Scoot Henderson added 13 off the bench.

Nikola Jokic shined brightest for the Nuggets as he had a triple-double with 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists. Jamal Murray was alongside him as the leading scorer with 22 points of his own. Cam Johnson added 19 points, while Christian Braun had 15.

Peyton Watson played his first game since February 4 against the New York Knicks as he was dealing with an injury. He had 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Bruce Brown also had double figures off the bench with 13, while Aaron Gordon chipped in with 12.

This game could have been closer if Jerami Grant and Vit Krejci had played, but both were out with a foot and calf injury, respectively. Perhaps the Blazers were keeping them out as part of the team's back-to-back since the squad has another game back in Portland in just over 24 hours.

The game does put the Blazers down one spot in the standings, from eighth to ninth, but they still have 10 games to go where they can make up the loss against the Nuggets.

What's Next For Blazers?

The Blazers now will head back to the Pacific Northwest for a four-game homestand that should give them a chance to get over.500 for the first time since late January. Out of the four opponents they will face this week, none of them are currently in the playoff picture.

The first game comes tomorrow against the Brooklyn Nets, whom they beat earlier on the road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.