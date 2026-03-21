Jerami Grant Among 7 Blazers on Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is being added to the injury report against the Denver Nuggets.

After his excellent performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Grant is questionable with left foot soreness, according to the team.

INJURY REPORT 3/22 @ DEN:



OUT

Damian Lillard (L Achilles Tendon)

Caleb Love (Two-Way)

Shaedon Sharpe (L Fibula Stress Reaction)

Yang Hansen (G League On Assignment)

Chris Youngblood (Two-Way)



QUESTIONABLE

Jerami Grant (L Foot Soreness)

Vit Krejci (L Calf Contusion) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 21, 2026

Grant Dealing With Foot Soreness

If Grant were to sit, it would be a big loss to the team because they will need all the help they can get against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Grant scored 26 points on 10 of 16 shooting with four 3-pointers in the team's latest win against the Nuggets. So far this season, he is averaging 18.6 points per game. Only Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe have a stronger scoring average than him.

Grant won't be the only one on the injury report. He will be joined by frequent mainstays Damian Lillard (Achilles) and Sharpe (fibula). Caleb Love, Yang Hansen and Chris Youngblood are currently with the Rip City Remix.

The team also has Vit Krejci listed as questionable with a left calf contusion. Krejci has not played in the last three games for the Blazers, so the team has had to adjust to life without him. However, his designation on the injury report is hopeful as there is a chance he could return to action against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets injury report is rather light, which is quite rare at this stage of the season. Peyton Watson has missed the last six weeks for the Nuggets with a hamstring injury, but he has a chance to play for the first time since Feb. 4 against the New York Knicks.

"Denver's Peyton Watson is expected to return Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers after missing 6+ weeks due to a hamstring strain, sources tell ESPN. Watson has had a breakout year for the Nuggets, averaging career highs of 14.9 points, 30.7 minutes and 4.9 rebounds to go with 2 assists, 1.2 blocks, 1 steal per game," ESPN insider Shams Charania tweeted.

It's the final matchup of a five-game road trip for the Blazers, so they will want to finish things out strong before they head back to Portland for their next four games. Keeping their winning streak alive would give the Blazers a lot of momentum going into the final three weeks of the season.

Tip-off between the Trail Blazers and Nuggets is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT inside Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.