Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Are Blazers' Final Road Trip Test

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT inside Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Details

• Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

• Date: Sunday, March 22

• Kickoff Time: 2:00 PM PST

• Location: Ball Arena | Denver, CO

What channel is Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets on?

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Trail Blazers injury report

PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Left Achilles Tendon)

SG Caleb Love (OUT - Two-Way)

SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - Fibula Stress Reaction)

C Yang Hansen (OUT - G League On Assignment)

SF Chris Youngblood (OUT - Two-Way)

PF Jerami Grant (QUESTIONABLE - Left Foot Soreness)

SF Vit Krejci (QUESTIONABLE - Left Calf Contusion)

Nuggets injury report

PF Peyton Watson (QUESTIONABLE - Hamstring)

Watson has been out since Feb. 4 with a strained hamstring, but he is expected to return for the Nuggets. He is averaging 14.9 points per game so far this season for the Nuggets, making it his best season yet in the NBA. Watson's return should make things harder for the Blazers, even if he is on a minutes restriction.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday drives to the basket during the first half against Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets preview

The Blazers are putting their three-game win streak on the line as they take on the division rival Nuggets in the final game before they return home after being away for a week.

The Blazers have played well on their road trip, but they haven't had a test as tough as the one they are about to face. They are facing a Nuggets squad at full strength, which hasn't been available often this season.

It will be an opportunity for the Blazers to truly see where they are at going into the final three weeks of the season. They currently find themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, so a win would be huge for their chances at advancing in the Play-In tournament.

A loss won't derail their chances, but the Blazers need to do everything in their power to try and come out with a win.