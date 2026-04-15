Blazers Clinch Playoff Berth After Deni Avdija Masterclass vs. Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving on to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 after a 114-110 win against the Phoenix Suns inside the Mortgage Matchup Center.

With 37.3 seconds to go, Blazers All-Star forward Deni Avdija drove into the lane with a beautiful finger roll lay-up to take a one-point lead, but the Suns had a chance to move the momentum back in their favor.

Suns guard Jordan Goodwin went baseline and hit a reverse lay-up while being fouled by Toumani Camara, putting him on the line to give Phoenix a two-point lead, but he missed the free throw, which kept the game at 110-109.

Avdija directed traffic and found the lane open, where he was fouled and hit an and-one to force Dillon Brooks' sixth foul of the game. Avdija nailed the free throw for his 41st point of the game, but the Suns still had one last chance to steal the win.

Suns guard Jalen Green had a chance to hit a go-ahead 3-pointer, but it came up short and the Blazers took the ball on the fast break, where Jerami Grant slammed it home and gave Portland its first postseason victory in five years.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija against Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Deni Avdija Era Has Arrived

Avdija’s 41-point outburst wasn't just a career night. It was also a major statement. Since joining the Blazers, Avdija has evolved from a secondary playmaker into a primary offensive engine.

His ability to navigate the lane against a seasoned Phoenix defense, drawing the crucial sixth foul on a veteran defender like Brooks, showcases a high basketball IQ that Portland has not had in late-game situations over the last few seasons.

Don't Forget the Defense

Avdija will grab the headlines, the Blazers' defense in the final two minutes proved they are ready for the postseason. Toumani Camara’s relentless ball pressure forced the Suns into uncomfortable sets, and despite the baseline foul on Goodwin, his length contested the final Green shot.

Grant's transition slam to seal the game was a poetic finish for a veteran who has stuck through the rebuilding years. Grant finished the night with 22 points and eight rebounds, providing the glue that held the Blazers' young core together during Phoenix's 10-2 run in the fourth quarter.

What's Next For Blazers?

Rip City is buzzing after a big win like this. The city will get to host its first playoff basketball since Damian Lillard led the team, which should be exciting for the local community in Portland.

The Blazers will now head to the Lone Star State to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff for Game 1 is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. PT inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.