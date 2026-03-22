The Blazers Will Go as Far as Deni Avdija Takes Them

Portland Trail Blazers All-Star forward Deni Avdija is back in full swing after missing some time with a back injury.

Avdija is getting ready for the stretch run of the season in hopes of being at his peak when the Blazers are expected to participate in the Play-In tournament. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed Avdija as the team's X-factor going into the final handful of games for the season.

"He's good enough to singlehandedly swing a game," Favale wrote. "... They have some intriguing young talent, but Avdija is the only real star (or player who even looks like a future star)."

Deni Avdija Brings Star Potential to Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While the Blazers have talent across the roster, the team relies on Avdija heavily to be the leading scorer. The offense takes a bit of a nosedive when Avdija isn't on the court, especially with second-leading scorer Shaedon Sharpe also dealing with an injury.

According to data website Screwball: "Deni Avdija's net rating delta in the 2025-26 season is +1.9. When he is on the court, his team's offensive rating is 118.5 and defensive rating is 119.4, for a net rating of -0.9. When he is off the court, the net rating drops to -2.8."

The Blazers are back in the postseason picture large in part due to Avdija's growth. Last season, he averaged 16.9 points per game, which was a career-high at the time. Now, he's jumped up to 24.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

The only players that average more points per game are Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningham, Jamal Murray, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic. That's pretty elite company.

The best part about Avdija is that he still has so much room for growth. He's only 25 years old and there's an argument to be made that he still has his best basketball ahead of him. He is only growing more comfortable in his role with the Blazers and that will continue to affect him and his game for years to come.

Avdija and the Blazers are back in action against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT inside Ball Arena in Denver. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.