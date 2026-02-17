Blazers Have Big Reason to Celebrate Going Into Second Half

The Portland Trail Blazers have only 26 games left on their schedule once the calendar resumes after the All-Star break.

The Blazers find themselves with a 27-29 record through 56 games. There is a lot to like about the way they have competed this season. Things might even get easier for them as the second half of the year begins. The Blazers have the lowest strength of schedule left in the NBA, as their final opponents average a 0.452 winning percentage.

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Blazers Have Easiest Schedule Left in the NBA

The Blazers do have some tough games left. They still have to play the Denver Nuggets three times, including the first game back from the All-Star Break. They also have to face the Minnesota Timberwolves twice more, including another matchup at home next week. The Blazers lost by double digits to the Wolves in blowout fashion just before the All-Star Break, so the Blazers will have to learn from their mistakes when they lace it up with their division rival.

Luckily for the Blazers, they have completed their season series with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, who each sit at No. 1 in their respective conference. The next toughest games for the Blazers after the Nuggets and Wolves contests are the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers, all of which will only need one more meeting.

Meanwhile, the Blazers still have eight games against the six worst teams in the league. They have yet to face off against the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets this season, and they still have to complete their season series with the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards, and Sacramento Kings, all of whom are at the bottom of the standings in the NBA this season.

The Blazers are fighting to get to the top six in the Western Conference, but even with an easy schedule, they won't have it easy. They trail seven games back of the number six seed, which is currently occupied by the Timberwolves, who proved just before the break how much further along they are than the Trail Blazers.

The Blazers have a long way to go, but they still need to go on a big run over the last 26 games. They might need to win 20 of 26 if they want a shot at cracking the top six. It's unlikely, but if they can catch fire, it is definitely possible.

