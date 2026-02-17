Blazers Next Five Games Feature Several Playoff Tests

The Portland Trail Blazers have five games left in the month of February, most of which will be tough for the team to come out on top.

The Blazers will face four teams that are at least in the Play-In Tournament picture, so they will be challenged in each and every game. Here's a look at the team's next five games and what the Blazers should expect:

Friday, Feb. 20 vs. Denver Nuggets

The Blazers will start the second half of the season as they take on Nicole Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the Nuggets at home. The last time the two teams played was on Halloween night when the Blazers edged the Nuggets in a two-point victory during the NBA Cup. Now, the Blazers will look for their second win of the season against the Nuggets at home, with both teams all rested. It should give the Blazers a good shot, as ever, to beat the Nuggets. However, it won't be easy.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara attempts to steal the basketball. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Sunday, Feb. 22 at Phoenix Suns

The Blazers head out on a quick trip against the Phoenix Suns, who are trying to get back in the top six for safety from the play-in tournament. They're only one and a half games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves, so this game is crucial for Phoenix to pull out.

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Blazers just got blown out by the Wolves in the penultimate game of the first half of the season, so the Blazers will be seeking revenge. It helps that the team is at home, but they need to make quite a few adjustments if they want a chance to beat their division rival.

Thursday, Feb. 26 at Chicago Bulls

This is the one game on the schedule where the Blazers have the best chance of winning. The Bulls have completely nuked their season at the trade deadline, making the most deals out of any team in the league. The trades they made will not help them make the playoffs, so the Blazers have to take advantage of getting a game like this.

Saturday, Feb. 28 at Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets were the hottest team in the league before a loss against the Detroit Pistons just before the All-Star break. As they climb up the standings, they present a tough task for the Blazers in a Saturday matinee game to close out the month.

