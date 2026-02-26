Blazers May Want to Shut Deni Avdija Down

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a pickle with Deni Avdija and his health.

This season has confirmed that Avdija is the future of the franchise for the Blazers, but the team has some decisions to make when it comes to his recent back injury and his long-term health. He has emerged as one of the league's best players over the course of the season.

"Deni Avdija has developed into one of the game's premier point-forwards. It's no longer theoretical. There are no "good stats, bad team" caveats," Bleacher Report contributor Andy Bailey wrote.

"He is simply one of the NBA's best No. 1 options, with top-15 rankings in both points and assists per game.

"And his impact isn't entirely confined to the box score. Avdija is a sturdy, multipositional defender who knows how to get opponents into foul trouble, too.

"The steal and block numbers may not leap off the screen, but he truly impacts every aspect of the game when he's on the floor."

Blazers Should Consider Sitting Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija drives against Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Avdija has sat in 12 of the Blazers' last 20 games due to a back injury, and he keeps coming in and out of the lineup. It doesn't appear to be making much improvement. Avdija played last against the Phoenix Suns but only appeared on the court for 59 seconds before exiting the game and going to the locker room, thus ruling himself out for the remainder of the contest.

Back injuries are tricky because it's hard to tell exactly when a player is fully healed and when there could be a setback, which is what has happened here.

The Blazers need Avdija healthy for the stretch run, but they also need him available for the long haul beyond this season. This means the Blazers should consider the idea of resting Avdija for a few weeks and possibly the whole season.

The Blazers wouldn't do this to tank or get a better draft pick, but rather just to keep their star player healthy and available to play for many years to come. It might not be worth it for the Blazers to try to rush him back for a potential elimination game in the play-in tournament.

Avdija will be on the sidelines when the Blazers take on the Chicago Bulls to start their five-game road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT inside the United Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.