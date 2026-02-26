Blazers List Four Players Out, Two Questionable vs. Bulls

The Portland Trail Blazers have a long injury report as they begin their five-game road trip with a contest against the Chicago Bulls, who have lost 10 straight going into the matchup.

Here's a look at each player on the list and what they are currently dealing with as they go into the game against the Bulls.

Deni Avdija - OUT (Back)

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija heads to the locker room after suffering an injury against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Avdija will miss his second straight game as he is currently dealing with a back injury. The ailment has kept Avdija out for most of the last month or so, and the Blazers need to be cautious with him moving forward.

With the playoffs around the corner, the Blazers need to keep Avdija as healthy as possible so that he can play in the games that will matter the most.

Damian Lillard - OUT (Achilles)

Lillard has been dealing with the recovery process for his Achilles for the entire season, so it is no surprise to see him on the injury report. However, his performance in the 3-Point Contest may suggest that his recovery process is on the right track.

Caleb Love - OUT (G League Two Way Contract)

Love has played in 45 games for the Blazers this season, which is five shy of the 50 he can play before he has to take a 15-man roster spot. The Blazers have been holding him out for the past couple of weeks to give him time in the G League and to delay the process as long as possible.

With so many injuries, the Blazers may count on Love at some point down the road, but it appears that they don't want to move off of another player on the roster after cutting Rayan Rupert to get Sidy Cissoko on a standard contract.

Shaedon Sharpe - OUT (Calf, Fibula)

Sharpe will be out for the next four to six weeks with a calf strain and a stress reaction in his left fibula. There is a good chance that Sharpe has played his last game with the Blazers this season.

Robert Williams III - QUESTIONABLE (Foot)

Williams is questionable to play with right foot soreness. If he were not to play, the team would rely on rookie Yang Hansen to fill the void.

Yang Hansen - QUESTIONABLE (Back)

Unfortunately for the Blazers, Yang is also questionable with mid back soreness. The hope is that him or Williams can play to give the Blazers some much-needed depth at the center position.