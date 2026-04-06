Blazers Test 3-Game Win Streak vs. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

The Portland Trail Blazers (40-38) travel to Ball Arena tonight to face the Denver Nuggets (50-28) in a matchup that will change the Western Conference playoff and Play-In landscape.

The Nuggets already have a playoff berth and they are simply fighting for positioning in the West. They could jump to third place with a win after the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Dallas Mavericks without Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves. The Nuggets smell blood in the water and the Blazers are the next team in their path.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Game Details

Date/Time: Monday, April 6, 2026, at 6:00 PM PT

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ALT (Denver), KUNP (Portland)

Betting: Nuggets -9.5; Over/Under 239.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Team Player Status Injury Blazers PG Damian Lillard OUT Achilles Blazers SG Shaedon Sharpe OUT Calf Blazers SF Vit Krejci OUT Calf Blazers PF Jerami Grant OUT Calf Nuggets PF Peyton Watson OUT Hamstring Nuggets SF Spencer Jones OUT Hamstring Nuggets PF Zeke Nnaji Questionable Hamstring Nuggets SG Bruce Brown Probable Ankle

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant talks to Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers remain out with Lillard, Shaedon Sharpe, Vit Krejci, and Grant, four players that would be in the rotation if they were on the court. It's a loss for the Blazers, but they have been working on this for many weeks at this point and have found some semblance of success. Expect Scoot Henderson to start once again for the Blazers as a result of the injuries.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are also not 100 percent, but they have also figured out a way to make do with what they have.

Key Matchup: Donovan Clingan vs. Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Blazer's second-year big man Donovan Clingan will have a tough task as he takes on the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in a battle of centers. Clingan hopes he will be able to draw some strength from his alma mater UConn Huskies participating in their third national championship game in four years on the same night, but that's not going to help much against one of the best players in the world.

Jokic has been dominant against the Blazers throughout his career, averaging 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in 38 appearances throughout his career against the Blazers.

Clingan will have a chance to showcase his growth against the Nuggets. Clingan is taking a major step by using his verticality and recovery speed.

The toughest part about playing Jokic and the Nuggets is that they pull the big man away from the basket. In the same breath, the Blazers can use that to their advantage with Clingan. He will have to avoid getting into foul trouble, which has been an issue of his this season, in order for the Blazers to have a chance.

The Nuggets have won their last eight games going into the matchup, making them one of the league's hottest teams at the right time. The Blazers have done their part as well, winning their last three games, so one team's flame is going to be extinguished in Denver.

In order for that not to be the Blazers, they will have to contain Jokic as much as possible. Given the fact that the Blazers lost by a combined 70 points in their last two meetings, Portland should come into this game very motivated and ready to go.